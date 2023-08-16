Franklin County public defender arrested for allegedly possessing child porn

Seal for the Franklin County Municipal Court

A Franklin County defense attorney has been accused of possessing child pornography, according to Municipal Court records.

Stephen Chinn, 39, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two felony counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, according to court records.

Chinn, who works in the Municipal Court unit of the Franklin County Public Defender's office, is currently being held in the Franklin County jail. His first court appearance is scheduled to be Thursday morning. The public defender's office declined to comment on the case Wednesday morning.

According to court records, on Aug. 2, Grandview Heights police received information from the Franklin County Sheriff's office Internet Crimes Against Children unit regarding possible child pornography.

Chinn's last known address was in Grandview Heights.

The initial tip related to two separate files, including a "collage photo with 12 images," court records said.

According to a release on Grandview Heights' Facebook page, a search warrant was executed at Chinn's apartment Wednesday morning prior to his arrest.

Evidence collected from electronic devices in Chinn's home through the search warrant included images and videos of "pre-pubescent females engaged in sexual acts," police said, adding that there were "numerous files believed to be illegal images and/or videos of juveniles in a state of nudity or being sexually abused."

"At this time, there is no reason to believe the suspect had direct contact with any juveniles depicted in the images observed by law enforcement," Grandview Heights police said.

A further forensic review is being conducted by police and additional charges could be filed.

Chinn previously practiced at Burkett and Sanderson, a private law firm in Licking County, before joining the public defender's office.

