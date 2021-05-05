Franklin County receives proposals for pretrial, behavioral services at jail

May 5—FARMINGTON — County commissioners opened two proposals Tuesday, one for pretrial services and the other for behavior health services to be provided for those held at the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington.

Commissioners also voted to accept the county treasurer's proposal to set up a bank account for coronavirus funding.

The proposals for the jail to provide behavioral services was from MedPro Associates for $45,000 for a year.

MedPro is a small Maine correctional medical service company providing medical, mental health, substance abuse and training services to the county jails of Maine, according to its website.

Maine Pretrial Services Inc. of Augusta bid $75,768 to provide service for a year. It is a nonprofit agency providing pretrial bail supervision of defendants who are charged with crimes or probation violations and might otherwise have to wait in jail until trial, according to its website. Judges can impose conditions, such as substance abuse or mental health counseling.

Commissioners gave Maj. Doug Blauvelt, the jail administrator, both proposals to review.

In other matters, commissioners voted to accept Treasurer Pamela Prodan's proposal to create a checking account for the estimated $5.9 million in Coronavirus Fiscal Recovery Funds the county expects to receive from the federal government.

Prodan said county Clerk Julie Magoon suggested a separate account so it is easier to manage the money.