Will Franklin County Republicans listen to voters or let power dwindle? Time to decide

I have been active in politics my entire life, beginning in high school. Experience has taught me a lot. I have made more than a few mistakes, but I have also won a fair share of races with my candidates.

An important lesson in all of this is that it is essential to be open minded and flexible. It is risky to listen exclusively to those around you who say what you want to hear. It is important to listen to what others say, whether you want to hear them or not.

We often exclude other voices right here at home. That can be a trait of the Franklin County Republican Party. It is strong and has been dominant for more years than I have been on this Earth. It has gotten even more so in recent times with the dawn of MAGA and its allegiance to none other than Donald Trump. And that can be a problem.

Republicans here who are party activists censured our former District Attorney, drummed a county commissioner out of office and have set a standard that can only be described as ultra conservative. Some of these folks display flags and bumper stickers with vulgarities describing President Biden — while preaching how our children are exposed to books on subjects they deem to be indecent.

If you do not say you are pro-life and anti-abortion, you have something near zero chance of being supported by the local Republican Party, and without local Republican Party support you cannot win a primary. Some Republicans believe that is the strength of the party. I believe otherwise. For example, take this last election in November.

Yes, the local Republicans won up and down the board. But across the state, there was a different result.

In a critically important Pennsylvania Supreme Court race, Dan McCaffery won, maintaining a Democratic majority on the Pennsylvania Commonwealth’s highest court. In Philadelphia, Cherelle Parker was elected mayor, which will make her the first black woman in history to lead the city.

And in Allegheny County, Sara Innamorato won her race for county executive. She has promised Western Pennsylvania voters will be represented by an effective leader who knows exactly how to deliver results for working families. Sara Innamorato is also the first female county executive of Allegheny County.

Across Pennsylvania it is clear that voters rejected Republican “conservatism” in favor of promised programs, positive results for families and urgent women’s issues. And that is the point.

What were the issues on which a number of Republicans hung their hats? Government control over what we read and what books a library can offer, then defunding the library; what teachers can teach in the classroom; government control over a woman’s body; breakdown of the separation of church and state; support for putting military into our cities with heavy handed policing; Removing of sensible control over guns, including allowing insane people to shoot others at will; belittling alternate sexuality; return to the norms of the pre-civil rights era; continuing criminalization of marijuana usage; reducing or eliminating Social Security; limiting or eliminating Medicare; and acting on a belief that voting machines allow manipulation of elections.

Whether any of this is true is not the point. Voters across Pennsylvania believe this list of issues reflects what Republicans want. That puts Republicans, particularly here in Franklin County on the defensive.

We may no longer sit at the table in Harrisburg or Washington if we no longer listen to alternative ideas. There is momentum building for Democrats, who are becoming increasingly reflective of the majority, and unless we become more accepting and more flexible, we will end up talking to ourselves and not have an impact on our governance. Right now, a number of Franklin County Republicans are just not listening.

In 2020, Biden won the presidential election by a decisive margin, winning 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232. What we heard from Donald Trump was a blast Biden message coupled with an attack on the results. This is not a good lesson to have learned.

Trump lost the popular vote by over 7 million votes, the largest margin of defeat for an incumbent president since 1912. Second, the election showed that the Democratic Party has a strong base of support among suburban voters, women and people of color. These groups all voted overwhelmingly for Biden, while Trump's support was concentrated among white men without college degrees.

Now this recent November election seemed like a rematch between incumbent President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. The results across Pennsylvania and other states showed another clear repudiation of Donald Trump.

The election also showed that the Republican Party is facing a demographic crisis. The Republican Party is increasingly reliant on white voters, who are becoming a smaller share of the electorate. The party also needs to appeal to more women, people of color and young voters in order to remain competitive in future elections.

The election results will have a significant impact on the United States. In another year after the 2024 election Biden or his Democratic replacement is expected to pursue a more progressive agenda, including expanding access to affordable health care, addressing climate change and reducing income inequality. The Democratic Party will likely have control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, which will make it easier to pass legislation.

These election results also have implications for the future of the Republican Party. Even here in Franklin County, the Republican Party will need to discover a way to appeal to a broader range of voters if it wants to maintain success for the long run. The party will also need to decide whether it wants to continue to embrace Trump's agenda or move in a different direction.

The 2023 election was a harbinger of things to come in American politics. The results showed that the country is deeply divided, but that it is also ready for change. The next few years will be a time of great uncertainty, but it is also a time of opportunity.

Will Franklin County be a part of the decision making apparatus or keep its blinders on and be pushed off to the side?

Bill Gindlesperger is a central Pennsylvanian, Dickinson College graduate, Pennsylvania System Of Higher Education (PASSHE) Governor, Shippensburg University Trustee, and Chairman of eLynxx Solutions. eLynxx provides cloud-software for sourcing and managing print and mail marketing. He is a board member, campaign advisor, successful entrepreneur, published author and commentator. He can be reached at Bill.Gindlesperger@eLynxx.com

