Franklin County Sheriff's deputy arrested when he was showed up for work

A Franklin County sheriff's deputy was arrested Saturday morning when he showed up for work at the Franklin County Corrections Center on Jackson Pike.

Nathaniel Wolfe was arrested by sheriff's deputies without incident when he arrived for work at 7 a.m. Saturday. Columbus police have filed aggravated menacing and assault charges against him.

Wolfe has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the charges and an internal investigation, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

"We hold our deputies to the highest standard. While the deputy is innocent until proven guilty any breach of trust will not be tolerated," Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said in a prepared statement.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The statement from the sheriff's office did not release details of what Wolfe is accused of doing.

mawilliams@dispatch.com

@BizMarkWilliams

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Sheriff's deputy arrested, relieved of duty pending an investigation