Franklin County Sheriff's office arrests 71 in 4-day drug enforcement, treatment effort

A four-day intensive operation this week by the Franklin County Sheriff's office resulted in 71 felony arrests, half of which were related to drugs.

"Operation Bridge" focused efforts by the sheriff's office and other law enforcement agencies to target the connection between narcotics and crime.

The sheriff's office said between Monday and Thursday, deputies made 35 felony drug arrests and nine misdemeanor drug arrests, as well as 36 non-drug related felony arrests and 16 non-drug related misdemeanor arrests.

In addition, the operation focused on connecting people struggling with addiction with resources and treatment opportunities. The sheriff's office said 19 people accepted either in-patient or outpatient treatment.

The four-day effort resulted in contacts with more than 270 people through outreach. Deputies and detectives made 140 traffic stops that resulted in 42 citations. Four firearms were seized, as well as 7 grams of methamphetamine, 645 grams of marijuana, 132 grams of fentanyl, 390 grams of cocaine, 23 grams of crack cocaine, 5 grams of heroin and four counterfeit pills.

"Operation BRIDGE shows our unwavering commitment to the community," Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said. "While we must address criminal activity, we also recognize that many individuals find themselves trapped in cycles of addiction and mental health challenges."

