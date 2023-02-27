Franklin County students prepare to judge their peers

Editor's note: This story was updated at 2:23 p.m. Feb. 27, 2023, to make clear that Jaron Pensinger was never accused of stealing money from the high school cafeteria, and that he was participating in a mock trial. The Herald-Mail apologizes for the confusion.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — During a mock trial, Jaron Pensinger played a student who told a judge and jury at the Chambersburg Area School District Administration Building on Saturday that he stole money from the high school cafeteria to pay for his sister’s prom dress.

For all intents and purposes, the scene appeared to be a typical courtroom setting, with a judge, jury, bailiff, offender and youth advocate acting as defense attorney, except that all the participants were high school students — and it was a mock trial.

Jaron and more than 20 other area students were being trained to be part of an actual youth court system to be implemented at Chambersburg Area Senior High School and the Chambersburg Career Magnet School later this month.

Chambersburg Area School District is the first in Franklin County to use the youth court system, according to Maria Banks, truancy and outreach coordinator for CASD.

Youth courts are programs in which youths adjudicate cases involving their peers for minor delinquent and status offenses and other problem behavior, according to the National Association of Youth Courts.

Jaron’s goal is to keep his fellow students out of the real judicial system.

“I’m hoping to be an advocate. I’m really in it to help kids,” he said. “I think this will give them a chance to learn what they are doing is wrong at an earlier point in life so it doesn’t escalate to bigger and worse crimes.”

Students from Waynesboro, Greencastle and Tuscarora school districts as well as Shalom Christian Academy completed the second of two days of training on Saturday and received certificates.

Chambersburg is slated to implement its first youth court on March 22. Waynesboro is reviewing the concept for possible implementation in the fall.

Kristen Hamilton, attorney with Eric J. Weisbrod Law Office in Chambersburg, facilitated one of several mock sessions.

If someone skips school or commits a similar infraction, Hamilton said the person would have the option of a punishment such as in-school suspension or going before the youth court.

“Kids that don't graduate from high school are eight times more likely to end up in the criminal justice system, and that's just not acceptable,” said Kim Eaton, director of the Franklin County Day Reporting Center, a treatment program that allows certain criminal offenders early release from jail.

In the youth court system, students receive a consequence from which they can learn, rather than just being punished, Eaton said.

After students admit guilt, the youth court could require the offender write a letter of apology or something that relates to the offense, she said.

Waynesboro sophomore Aidan Campbell attended the voluntary training.

“I wanted to do it because it’s about restorative justice,” Campbell said. "The program doesn’t give suspensions or anything. They try to fix the problem rather than giving punishment."

Zyquaria Climons, who attends Chambersburg Area Career Magnet School, has wanted to be a lawyer since she was a youngster. She’s a proponent of the peer court system.

“At first they might not see it as serious, but they will start to understand that what we’re trying to do is restorative and not damage them in anyway — and it won’t be on their record, so it won’t harm their future,” she said.

Research has shown that suspensions and detentions don’t have a positive impact on students, said CASD Assistant Superintendent and high school Principal Cathy Dusman.

There’s a very high number of repeat offenders for in-school suspension, and no change in behavior, she said.

“This can drastically change student discipline and students' negative behaviors,” Dusman said.

