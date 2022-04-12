Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Could Easily Take On More Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Franklin Covey's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Franklin Covey had US$16.4m of debt in February 2022, down from US$17.5m, one year before. But it also has US$61.1m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$44.7m net cash.

A Look At Franklin Covey's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Franklin Covey had liabilities of US$119.8m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$27.6m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$61.1m as well as receivables valued at US$47.7m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$38.5m.

Given Franklin Covey has a market capitalization of US$630.6m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Franklin Covey also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Even more impressive was the fact that Franklin Covey grew its EBIT by 183% over twelve months. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Franklin Covey's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Franklin Covey may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, Franklin Covey actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Franklin Covey has US$44.7m in net cash. The cherry on top was that in converted 337% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$46m. So we don't think Franklin Covey's use of debt is risky. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of Franklin Covey's earnings per share history for free.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

