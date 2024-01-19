Franklin, Delaware counties under Level 1 snow emergency as schools close after snow fall

Franklin and Delaware counties are under a Level 1 snow emergency as overnight snow fall has created slick road conditions across central Ohio.

Current road conditions in central Ohio

The city of Columbus said it had crews out Thursday night and Friday morning.

As of 5:30 a.m., plows were on major roads in the city. The city's Department of Public Service said roadways are mostly wet and some have light snow covering on them. The city is expected to have an update on road conditions at a scheduled 10 a.m. media event.

As of 6 a.m. Friday, most major highways are passable, according to OHGO, the Ohio Department of Transportation's traffic website. There were no major closures, although some crashes were creating slow downs and lane closures on Interstate 71.

Columbus area school closings

Columbus City Schools announced around 5:45 a.m. Friday that classes were canceled for the day. Other major districts in the area, including Hilliard City School District, Olentangy Local Schools and Worthington City School District also canceled classes.

What warnings and emergencies are in effect?

The weather service on Tuesday issued a winter storm warning for extreme western Ohio and a winter weather advisory for all of northern Ohio.

Wednesday morning, Summit County Sheriff Kandy Fatheree issued a Level 1 snow emergency advisory.

How long will the warnings last?

The winter weather advisory for central Ohio is set to lift at 1 a.m. Saturday.

How much snow fall is expected in Columbus?

Forecasts predict an accumulation of between one and three inches of snow in central Ohio, with more snow expected in areas north of Interstate 70.

When will the snow end?

The snow was expected to start around 10 p.m. Thursday night and continue through Friday morning.

The bulk of the precipitation is expected to taper off by mid-morning Friday, with some potential for light flurries and pockets of snow in isolated areas on Friday afternoon.

Power outages in Franklin County

There are very few power outages in Franklin County as of 6:15 a.m. Friday, according to AEP Ohio.

John Glenn International and Rickenbacker airport status

According to FlyColumbus.com, most flights are scheduled to depart on time as of 6:15 a.m. Friday.

Columbus weather forecast and timeline

Friday: Snowfall expected with accumulation possible of about an inch. High will be in mid-20s with winds between 10 and 20 mph.

Friday night: Temperatures will be in the single digits.

Saturday: Temperatures will top out around 20 but winds will be between 10 and 15 mph, making it a cold day.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 23.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Tuesday: Rain possible, with a 40% chance of precipitation. High near 40.

Wednesday: High of 44 with a 50% chance of rain.

