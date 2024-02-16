Franklin DPW director fined, suspended for accepting gifts. What he's accused of doing

FRANKLIN — Longtime Department of Public Works Director Robert “Brutus” Cantoreggi was hit with a $15,000 civil penalty for violating the state's conflict-of-interest law when he accepted two free ski trips from a water meter manufacturer and its distributor, according to the state Ethics Commission.

The news, announced Thursday, comes less than a week after Town Administrator Jamie Hellen placed Cantoreggi on unpaid administrative leave "related to a personnel matter."

According to a press release from the Ethics Commission, Cantoreggi signed a disposition agreement in which he admitted to the violations and waived his right to a hearing.

Cantoreggi couldn't be reached for comment.

In the release, the Ethics Commission charged that Cantoreggi was invited on the ski trips due to his position as Franklin DPW director. It also stated that when he was invited, Cantoreggi knew, or had reason to know, that he was invited because of his position, as he regularly completed the Ethics Commission's online conflict-of-interest law training.

The conflict-of-interest law prohibits public employees from soliciting or receiving anything worth $50 or more that is given to them for or because of their official positions.

“While this prohibition applies to all public employees, it is one which those with budgeting and purchasing authority should be particularly mindful of given that acceptance of unauthorized vendor gifts by public employees with such authority inevitably casts doubt on whether public agency purchasing decisions are made fairly and in the public interest," said David A. Wilson, executive director of the Ethics Commission, in a statement.

Cantoreggi, in his capacity as public works director, oversees and approves the DPW's water meter purchasing budget.

Cantoreggi was placed on unpaid leave

On Feb. 9, Hellen announced on the town's Facebook page that Cantoreggi had been placed on unpaid administrative leave "until further notice." Hellen has appointed Town Engineer Mike Maglio as acting director of public works.

"I will not have any further comment on this matter until all information is fully collected," Hellen said in the post. "I fully recognize everyone wants to know what occurred and what led to this decision; however, I cannot answer those questions at this time."

Hellen couldn't be reached for comment on Thursday.

Franklin DPW uses a brand of water meter throughout its service area made by an Alabama-based manufacturer and sources through the manufacturer's sole authorized New England distributor. Gerry Tuoti, the public information director for the Ethics Commission, said he was not able to release the name of the manufacturer, or any information that was not already in the disposition agreement.

Cantoreggi and a friend attended two ski trips

According to the agreement, the water meter manufacturer and its distributor hosted ski trips, to which they invited employees of several municipal water districts and DPWs, including Cantoreggi.

In 2019, Cantoreggi and a friend attended a trip to Stowe, Vermont. Vendors paid for lodging, meals and snowmobile rentals for Cantoreggi and his friend. According to the agreement, lodging cost at least $200 per person.

Three years later, Cantoreggi, again accompanied by a friend, went on another vendor-hosted trip to Jay Peak, Vermont. Again, vendors paid for lodging, which cost at least $425 per person, meals and water park tickets for Cantoreggi and his friend.

The agreement notes that neither Cantoreggi nor his friend is a skier.

The disposition agreement states that Cantoreggi understood that when he accepted the vendor's invitation to each three-day trip that the vendor would pay for lodging, meals and entertainment.

Cantoreggi has been Franklin's DPW director since November 2005. Five years ago, he announced he was leaving to become town manager in Norfolk, but ended up staying in his DPW director role in Franklin.

He was among the town's highest-paid employees in 2022, earning $165,625.

