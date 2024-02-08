Franklin Florence II named the new leader of F.I.G.H.T. Village

F.I.G.H.T. Village, the housing development fund founded in 1973 by Minister Franklin Florence Sr., one of Rochester's iconic civil rights leaders, has named a new leader — his son.

The new Board of Directors of F.I.G.H.T. Village announced the appointment of Franklin Florence II as its interim CEO alongside five new board members.

"We are delighted to announce Franklin II as the Interim CEO of F.I.G.H.T. Village Housing Development Fund," Roberto Burgos, a member of the F.I.G.H.T. Village Board, said. "This organization holds immense significance for the Rochester community and the residents of F.I.G.H.T. Village Apartments. We are proud of its impactful work to date and look forward to the next chapter under Franklin II's leadership."

During an event held at the F.I.G.H.T. Village Apartments on Wednesday afternoon, Florence, alongside the Board, presented their vision for the organization's future. The occasion also served as a tribute to the legacy of Minister Franklin Florence, marking the one-year anniversary of his passing on Feb. 1.

Legacy, challenge for F.I.G.H.T. development

The event, attended by community partners, residents and real estate partner Conifer Realty, LLC, included unveiling photographs and a plaque honoring Minister Florence and his enduring contributions to civil rights work in Rochester.

Florence was the founder and first president of F.I.G.H.T. in 1965 after the 1964 Rochester race riot.

"Conifer is proud to partner with Franklin II, the Board of Directors and staff of F.I.G.H.T. Village Housing Development Fund, as they continue Minister Florence's important work," said Jeff Baker, executive vice president of property management for Conifer.

The organization, committed to offering safe, affordable housing and avenues to homeownership, says it's actively developing new programs and forging partnerships to meet the changing needs of its residents more effectively.

— Robert Bell is a multimedia journalist and reporter at The Democrat & Chronicle. He was born in Rochester, grew up in Philadelphia and studied film in Los Angeles. Follow him at @byrobbell on X and @byrobbell on IG. Contact him at rlbell@gannett.com.

