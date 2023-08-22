Franklin Furnace man charged with attempted murder of deputy

Aug. 22—Two others charged with breaking and entering

FRANKLIN FURNACE — A man was arrested on Tuesday near the Scioto-Lawrence county line and charged with the attempted drowning of a Scioto County deputy.

Richard Michael Turner, 28, who was reported to be homeless in the Franklin Furnace area, has been charged with attempted aggravated murder, a first degree felony, attempted murder, a first degree felony, felonious assault on a peace officer, a second degree felony, obstructing official business, a fifth degree felony, and breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said that 911 received a call at about 5:48 p.m. on Monday from a property owner on Big Doney Road, who said that he went to check on his property and there were squatters that should not be there.

Deputies were dispatched and, upon arrival, the first deputy on scene observed one male, Turner, down by a pond, the sheriff said.

The deputy entered the house and observed a female and male in the bedroom. Turner, who appeared to be under the influence, took off running, wearing only his underwear.

Thoroughman said the deputy gave chase and Turner ran down a hill and jumped into a pond, stating, "You can't tase me now, I am in water".

Once the deputy was able to get hands on Turner, the suspect pulled the deputy into the pond and a struggle ensued, and that Turner took the deputy's' radio and held it so the deputy could not radio for help, the sheriff said.

As the altercation continued, Thoroughman said Turner got the deputy in a headlock and dragged him underwater, resulting in the deputy blacking out and almost drowning.

Turner then fled the scene, leaving the deputy in need of medical assistance, the sheriff said.

Detectives processed the scene, collected evidence and interviewed witnesses, as multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the manhunt to include the assistance of police K-9s and a helicopter.

Two individuals were detained at the scene, Birdine Cole, 39, of Cartro Road in Franklin Furnace, and Tamera Clifton, 30, of State Route 139 in Minford, and brought in for questioning.

The manhunt for Turner continued to approximately 1 a.m. on Tuesday, when deputies located and arrested him. Deputies said they expected that Turner would return for his property, and he did so.

Turner's last known legal address was in Kenton. He was served a warrant on complaint for failure to appear — the original charge is domestic violence and a warrant out of Lawrence County for resisting arrest.

He is being held on a $230,000.00 bond after his appearance in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Tuesday.

Clifton and Cole were charged with one count of breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony and are being held on a $15,000 bond. Clifton is the alleged girlfriend of Turner.

All three appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Tuesday.

Thoroughman said he would like to thank the many law enforcement agencies who assisted in the manhunt, with special thanks to the Green Fire Department and squad for allowing use of their station as a command center.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office.