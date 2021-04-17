Franklin Graham believes Jesus would take COVID vaccine. He’s still catching grief.

Joe Marusak
·2 min read
Evangelist Franklin Graham is still catching grief from some of his Facebook followers weeks after saying Jesus would have supported getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

Based on the parable of the Good Samaritan, Graham said he concluded that Jesus would have supported getting all types of vaccines.

He said nobody should have to endure what some of his staff and their family did after contracting the coronavirus.

Some “spent weeks on a ventilator and months hospitalized as a result,” Graham said.

“Vaccines have worked for polio, smallpox, measles, the flu and so many other deadly illnesses — why not for this virus?” Graham posted last month.

“My wife and I have both had the vaccine; and at 68 years old, I want to get as many more miles out of these old bones as possible!”

Some of his followers, however, are still fuming about his COVID vaccine recommendation.

“You my friend Franklin Graham are leading your sheep to slaughter,” a woman posted Friday.

“Satanic sell out,” another woman posted.

“STOP,” said another last week. “It is NOT your job as a pastor to try and talk people into taking a vaccine that is considered experimental.”

“I WILL NOT GET THE VACCINE!!!” yet another woman posted. “God knew when I was conceived when and how I was to die.”

The woman said she’s twice had cancer “and I am still here. I am 77 years old. My God is good.”

Others backed Graham.

“God gave us a blessing and that blessing is the vaccine,” a woman posted.

To anti-vaxxers, a man said somewhat angrily: “I hope you hydrate well and get plenty of rest the natural way if you get COVID and thus not clog up our hospitals.”

Another woman skirted the debate, asking instead: “Why would Jesus need a vaccine? Really.”

Last year, the Charlotte-based Billy Graham Evangelistic Association started a 24-hour COVID-19 prayer line. Graham, association president and CEO, said thousands of Americans called the line in days.

The internet is full of articles, theories, data, and opinions concerning the COVID-19 vaccines—both positive and...

Posted by Franklin Graham on Wednesday, March 24, 2021

