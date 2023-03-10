Franklin High School teacher accused of having sex with student pleads not guilty

A Franklin High School teacher accused of having sex with one of his students made an appearance in court Thursday.

Pawares Pathompornvivat, 32, pleaded not guilty to four charges — two felonies for sexual misconduct, and two for communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

Police first responded to the case in February when a 16-year-old student reported that she was having a “consensual sexual relationship” with Pathompornvivat. Court documents outline that the victim showed detectives a thread of 3,000 explicit text messages between her and the teacher.

The student also told detectives that Pathompornvivat said he previously had sex with another student.

Pathompornvivat has been put on leave by Seattle Public Schools. He is expected back in court in April, with a trial date set for May 22.