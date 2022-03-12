Franklin to hold a public hearing on proposed municipal budget

FRANKLIN — The Borough Council has introduced a proposed 2022 municipal budget of $7.4 million, a $68,000 increase over last year's spending plan.

A public hearing is scheduled for residents to address the budget on April 12.

The budget, if approved, will raise taxes by just over 3 cents per $100 of assessed value, a 2.5% increase over last year.

The budget uses $790,000 of surplus from the 2021 budget as revenue for this year's budget and raises a total of just over $5 million in property taxes. The 2021 budget raised $4.97 million through local taxes.

The municipal budget contains more than $3 million for salaries and wages and just over $2.5 million for other expenses. The budget shows Franklin plans to spend more than $181,000 on capital improvements and $390,000 on debt service.

Also introduced at the council's meeting was the $2.6 million 2022 borough water and sewer budget that will be funded by revenues from water and sewer charges and the use of $455,000 in surplus funds from the 2021 budget.

As with most municipal general and utility budgets, financial officers plan on ending each year with a surplus, using some of it to fund the next year's budget and the rest in reserve for unexpected emergencies.

In the case of municipalities, there is also money set aside as a "reserve for uncollected taxes." In New Jersey, municipalities collect property taxes for school districts and the county, and must pay those entities the full amount of property taxes due.

This article originally appeared on New Jersey Herald: Franklin NJ municipal budget public hearing scheduled for April 12