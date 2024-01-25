Franklin homeowner jailed after allegedly firing shot at delivery drivers

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Franklin homeowner is in jail after they allegedly shot at two delivery drivers dropping off a package.

Officials said one of the drivers was heading to meet the other driver after dropping off a package at a home on Ann Crockett Court. He was performing what’s called a rescue, which happens when one driver is running behind on deliveries and another driver comes to take some of the load.

The drivers were driving for Jay Express, a third-party service contracted with Amazon.

CEO Gerald McHenry told News 2 the homeowner became irate they were still in his driveway.

“These guys are out there working. They have jobs, family, children, and they’re working in this weather and you treat them like they’re nothing,” McHenry said.

News 2 was told the situation escalated after the homeowner and driver exchanged words.

McHenry said that’s when the homeowner grabbed a 9mm handgun and shot at the driver’s windshield.

“For the truck, it shattered the windshield…let a bullet hole in the windshield. What stuck out in my mind was if the driver was leaning just a few inches to the right, it would have hit the driver,” McHenry said.

The drivers were able to get away safely, but were obviously shaken up and frightened.

“Every loud noise now, it’s going to shake them up. This will change their lives. I hate that with a passion,” McHenry said, adding that both drivers have since resigned.

Meanwhile, officials said the homeowner is in jail. News 2 is working to learn his name and what charges he faces in Williamson County.

