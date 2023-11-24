Franklin house fire on Thanksgiving night claims one life

FRANKLIN (Somerset) - Authorities are investigating a fire Thursday night on Amwell Road that claimed the life of one person.

At about 11:49 p.m. Thursday, township police and volunteer firefighters responded to an Amwell Road home that was engulfed in flames, said Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald.

After the fire was extinguished, firrefighters were able to locate and recover the fatal victim.

The preliminary investigation has revealed tha home was occupied by a single resident. A positive identification of the victim is pending by the Medical Examiners Office

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Along with township fire officials, members of the Somerset County Fire Investigation Unit, Franklin Township Police Detectives, and investigators with the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiners Office responded.

Respondng to the fire were volunteers from Middlebush Fire, Millstone Valley Fire, Somerset Fire and Rescue Company, Elizabeth Avenue Fire, Community Fire and Rescue, Woods Road Fire, and Hillsborough Fire Company. Somerset County Communications Center assisted with dispatch and logistics.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Fire Investigation Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at 732-873-5533 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

