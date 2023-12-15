Franklin Lakes elementary school board abolishes transgender policy

FRANKLIN LAKES — The borough's grade school Board of Education voted 5-4 this week to abolish its transgender policy.

The district was joined on Thursday by Westwood, which took similar action. On the other hand, the Roxbury Board of Education, which also took a similar vote on Monday, voted to stick with the state guidelines − at least for now, the board said.

In Franklin Lakes, resolution 1004, which was walked in by Trustee Scott Loia on Policy 5746, consumed 1 hour 40 minutes of the board's three-hour meeting.

The motion originally called for massive changes to the nine-page policy, most notably eliminating a page-long listing of definitions and terms such as gender expression, assigned sex at birth, sexual orientation, and transgender.

Loia, who said he does not "buy into this gender nonsense," emphasized his concern has to do with parents' rights.

"What's important is leaving the window open where a kid could be affected by this," Loia said. "If a certain staff member does, for instance, withhold information from a parent. That is more important to me than anything."

Loia argued that "less is more," when it comes to the policy. He said the New Jersey school districts that have edited the policy have run into more legal problems than those that have simply eliminated it.

New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin sued four districts this summer for challenging its Law Against Discrimination, which directs schools to treat gender expression as a confidential matter to be shared with parents only if the student agrees or if there is a risk to the student's health and safety.

In particular, Platkin sued the Hanover Township Board of Education when it adopted a policy in May requiring teachers and school staff members to inform parents as soon as they learn about any concerning behaviors that could have a “material” impact on a student’s well-being.

Loia and other board members questioned whether children as young as age 5 should be able to keep such information from their parents, and the school's role in that process.

Voting in favor of abolishment with Loia were 2021 parents' rights running mates Kathryn D'Agostino and Board Vice President Ari Donio, along with Lisa Cardella and Carolina Severino.

Voting against abolishment were Board President Elisa Billis and trustees Yemi Benedict-Vatel, Ryan Richman and Rob Spiotti.

It is unclear if the vote will survive the installation of new board members at the reorganization meeting on Jan. 4, 2024.

