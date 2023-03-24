Franklin Lakes introduces budget. Here's what taxpayers can expect

FRANKLIN LAKES — The borough's 2023 municipal budget, introduced by the mayor and council on Tuesday night, shows that property taxes will be increasing.

The budget includes total appropriations of $20.6 million, down 2.61% from last year.

However, the amount to be raised by taxes is $13.83 million, up 6.3%. On the average home, valued at $1.1 million, the municipal portion of taxes would go up 4.6%, or $143, from $3,114 to $3,257, or from $0.292 to $0.306 per $100 assessed value.

Details of the budget

The proposed tax levy is under the maximum allowable state levy cap by almost $1.3 million. School and county taxes are figured separately.

Among the budget's key components are:

$6.54 million in salaries and wages, up $255,135, or 4.1%.

$1.65 million in health care costs.

$1.62 million for the municipal library, up $89,969, or 5.9%.

$1.59 million for garbage and recycling, up $691,000, or 71%.

$1.59 million for debt service.

$1.57 million for pensions, up $150,635, or 10.6%.

Why did revenue go down?

The borough's fund balance — the total accumulation of operating surpluses and deficits — dropped in 2022 primarily because of "some significant decreases in revenue," although the borough does not specify what those were. To bring the surplus back within the target, officials reduced the use of the operating budget surplus and the amount budgeted for capital improvements.

All other appropriations decreased by more than $1.7 million, including:

$1 million decrease in surplus.

$1.1 million decrease in capital improvements.

A public hearing and vote on adoption are scheduled for the April 18 meeting of the mayor and council.

