Franklin Lakes man among trio who tried to sell stolen Eagles lyrics, Manhattan DA says

Bring your alibis. Three men, including one from North Jersey, possessed stolen handwritten notes and lyrics by the Eagles' Don Henley worth over $1 million and misled auction houses about their origin, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg alleged Tuesday.

Edward Kosinski, 59, of Franklin Lakes, Craig Inciardi, 58, of Brooklyn, and Glenn Horowitz, 66, of New York, were each indicted with conspiracy and criminal possession of stolen property. Prosecutors said from 2012 to 2017, the trio tried to sell manuscripts including the lyrics of the songs "Hotel California," "Life in the Fast Lane" and "New Kid in Town" to Christie's and Sotheby's auction houses, while also trying to get Henley to buy his own lyrics back using a false statement of provenance.

"These defendants attempted to keep and sell these unique and valuable manuscripts, despite knowing they had no right to do so," Bragg said in a statement. "They made up stories about the origin of the documents and their right to possess them so they could turn a profit."

In December 2016, authorities seized manuscripts from Sotheby's and Kosinski's home. Prosecutors said that to avoid prosecution, Horowitz attempted to produce a false statement of provenance claiming that the materials originated from the late Glenn Frey, of the other cofounders of the Eagles.

According to the DA's office, the manuscript was actually stolen from Henley in the late-1970s by an author who had been hired to write a biography on the band. The author then allegedly sold the materials to Horowitz, a rare bookseller in New York, who sold them to Kosinski and Inciardi.

Prosecutors claimed Horowitz wrote an email in 2016 allegedly saying, "[Frey] alas, is dead and identifying him as the source would make this go away once and for all."

Henley filed police reports and demanded their return when he learned they were stolen, prosecutors said, who added that the trio "responded by engaging in a years-long campaign to prevent Henley from recovering the manuscripts."

Story continues

While trying to sell the manuscript to Christie's, Inciardi allegedly withheld Henley's claims, while he and Kosinski both allegedly asked Sotheby's to hide the claims from potential buyers in 2016.

In addition to the conspiracy and possession of stolen property charges, Horowitz was also hit with two counts of second-degree hindering prosecution.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Franklin Lakes NJ man allegedly tried to sell stolen Eagles lyrics