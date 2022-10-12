Franklin Lakes man charged with manslaughter in fatal June crash in Teaneck

A Franklin Lakes man was charged with reckless manslaughter, months after he allegedly struck and killed a man in Teaneck in June, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said.

Scott Lieberman, 61, was charged on Oct. 4. In an affidavit of probable cause, police said Lieberman was driving a new gray Ferrari on June 25 and struck a Chevrolet Equinox while the latter was attempting to turn left onto Windsor Road from Briarcliff Road.

The driver of the Equinox, Albert Schnellbacher, 92, was taken to Holy Name Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Lieberman was driving recklessly before striking Schnellbacher's vehicle, including crossing over the yellow line and speeding.

