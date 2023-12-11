Franklin Lakes son admitted to bludgeoning and stabbing father, court documents claim

A Franklin Lakes man accused of killing his father over the weekend went to the police station to confess shortly after the crime, court documents claim.

On Sunday morning just before 7:30 a.m., David Allen Hagal, 60, went to the Franklin Lakes Police Department to report that he had killed his father, George J. Hagal, 87, at their home on Haddon Place, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Following Hagal's admission, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and the Franklin Lakes Police Department arrived on scene where they "found the victim deceased" according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

Hagal was taken into custody and interviewed by officials. He admitted to the killing of his father by "bludgeoning his father multiple times with a metal pipe, stabbing his father multiple times with a kitchen knife, and ultimately drowning his father in a bucket of water," according to official court documents.

Bergen County NJ Fairleigh Dickinson Teaneck campus lockdown lifted after report of person with weapon

The homicide occurred in the second-floor bedroom and bathroom of the residence, according to officials.

During the search, investigators found the pipe and kitchen knife inside of the upstairs bathroom, both containing suspected blood, the affidavit stated.

A motive behind the killing was not listed in the court documents.

David Hagal is being held in the Bergen County Jail and is charged with first-degree murder and four weapons counts. He tentatively has a court hearing scheduled for Friday.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Franklin Lakes murder suspect admitted to killing, police say