Franklin landlord pleads guilty in fire that killed 13-year-old girl last year

The former landlord of a Franklin Borough house admitted Thursday he failed to install lawful smoke detectors or obtain proper certifications prior to a fire that killed a 13-year-old girl in March 2021.

Walter Biller, 49, of Wayne, replaced smoke detectors at the Nestor Street house before he leased it to Matthew and Dorothy Davenport in September 2019, but did not install 10-year sealed battery detectors, he told Sussex County Superior Court Judge Michael Gaus during a virtual hearing.

New Jersey changed their uniform construction code in 2019, requiring one and two-story homes, motel rooms and rooming houses built before 1977 to have sealed battery smoke alarms installed. The new requirement, which eliminated disposable battery-operated detectors, went into effect on Jan. 1, 2019.

Biller also admitted that before leasing the home to the family, he did not obtain or file certifications for smoke alarms and occupancy.

Biller pleaded guilty to a third-degree charge for violating a public safety law that resulted in serious bodily injury, amended from a second-degree charge for reckless death. Prosecutors are seeking a five-year term of probation at his sentencing in March.

Smoke alarms did not alert the Davenport family to a fire raging inside their home around 10 p.m. on March 19, according to Dorothy Davenport, who spoke to the Herald after the fire. Her daughter, Heaven, 13, a student at Franklin Borough Elementary School, lost her life along with the family's 14-week-old puppy.

Then a fifth-grader, Heaven Davenport is seen receiving a diploma and a t-shirt from Franklin Police Officers David Schneider, left, and Jesse Babcock during the LEAD program graduation Tuesday, May 29, 2018. Davenport died in a house fire in the township in March 2021.

Authorities said the fire began in the center of the home and was believed to be caused by an electrical issue.

Biller, who wore a disposable face mask and a Fair Isle sweater, politely answered questions while sitting in his attorney Robert Cascone's office during Thursday's hearing.

The plea offer will preclude Biller from serving as a landlord during his term of probation and he will be required to sell or otherwise relinquish any properties he owns by the end of the year. He will also have to serve 200 hours of community service and pay restitution to the Davenport family, a number that will provided at sentencing.

