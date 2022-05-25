Franklin man accused of seriously harming 3-month-old baby

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ed Richter, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Aretha Franklin
    Aretha Franklin
    American singer-songwriter

May 24—A Franklin man indicted last week by a Warren County grand jury is accused of causing serious physical harm to his 3-month-old child.

Dereck E. Blackford, 26, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Warren County Common Pleas Court for felonious assault and endangering children, both second-degree felony offenses, following his May 16 indictment.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said sometime between December 2021 and January 2022, the child suffered injuries to the right eye and a fractured right forearm, which was healing. In addition, there was bruising on the child's back and side.

Fornshell said the injuries were found during a visit to the pediatrician's office and the pediatrician referred the child to the hospital. However, the parents did not report to the hospital, which triggered a referral to Warren County Children Services to follow up.

Blackford is in the Warren County Jail, where he has been held since his May 19 arrest.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories