Franklin man accused of stealing from laundromat coin machines, taking police cruiser keys

Jan. 21—WARREN COUNTY — A Franklin man is facing theft and escape charges after allegedly breaking into laundromat coin machines and making a run for it with the cruiser keys when taken into custody.

Bruce William Franklin Burns, 41, was indicted by a Warren County grand jury on Tuesday for tampering with coin machines and petty theft, both misdemeanors, and escape and obstructing official business, both fifth-degree felonies.

Burns is accused of breaking into coin machines on Oct. 30 at Laynecraft laundromat on Millard Drive, according to prosecutors. On Dec. 16, after being arrested as a suspect in the theft case, Burns "attempted to break detention from police officers by running while in handcuffs and attempted to steal property belonging to the police," according to the indictment.

According to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell, Burns was able to break free from officers after being picked up in a neighboring county, was taken to the hospital after complaining of chest pains and later somehow obtained the cruiser key during that trip to the hospital.

"Franklin Police go pick him in up in Montgomery County. He's cuffed and as he is getting out of the car at the police station, he takes off running, they catch him and when they catch him he complains he is having chest pains and trouble breathing," Fornshell said. "Then he (is transported) to Atrium and somehow he is able to obtain the police car keys."

The cruiser was not stolen, if that was Burns' plan, according to the prosecutor.

Burns was arraigned Wednesday in Warren County Common Pleas Court. He remains housed in the Warren County Jail.