Franklin man admits possessing child pornography

Dec. 4—A Franklin man pleaded guilty on Monday to a charge that he possessed child pornography.

According to a media release from acting Delaware County District Attorney Shawn J. Smith, Caleb D. Lane, 31, pleaded guilty in Delaware County Court to possessing a sexual performance by a child, a Class E felony.

According to the release, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip on Aug. 25, 2022, that an individual account had downloaded a sexually explicit image of a child. Officers of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security were alerted, and working with investigators from the State Police, they seized records from the Microsoft Corporation.

As part of the investigation, an internet protocol address was recovered and was tracked down to an address within Delaware County, the release said.

Further investigation revealed an email address belonging to Caleb D. Lane. A search warrant was executed, and numerous electronic devices were seized. After forensic analysis by the New York State Police Crime Lab, "numerous images and videos depicting minor children in sexual acts were recovered," according to the release.

Lane was arrested on Sept. 29, 2023 and charged with possessing a sexual performance by a minor and promoting a sexual performance by a minor.

As part of his plea, Lane admitted to possessing an image of a child in a sexual situation. The plea was part of a deal under which it is anticipated that Lane will be sentenced to a ten-year period of felony probation supervision and will be required to register as a sex offender, the release said.

Smith commended the work of state police investigators and said, without their work, "another consumer of Child Pornography would have continued to consume a truly awful product. The sad truth is that without users like Mr. Lane, there would be no demand for criminals to produce these disgusting images and videos.

"I hope this case illustrates just how much effort is placed into these investigations and that consumers and producers both will be brought to justice by my office," he said.

Smith also used the occasion to promote the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN). "They, along with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are invaluable resources to us and to victims," he said. He urged victims, or those who suspect sexual abuse of a child, to call the RAINN hotline at 1-800-656-4673.