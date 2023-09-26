Franklin man charged with sexually assaulting, choking woman he knew: police

A Franklin Township man has been charged with sexually assaulting and choking a woman earlier this month.

Mateo Espinal-Brito, 42, was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault and second-degree aggravated assault by strangulation, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald.

First-degree crimes carry a minimum sentence of 10 years in state prison.

At about 5 a.m. Sept. 11, the Franklin Police Department notified the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes Unit that a woman had reported she was sexually assaulted by Espinal-Brito, whom she knew, McDonald said.

In an interview at the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Child Advocacy Center by a detective from Sex Crimes Unit, the woman said she was sexually and physically assaulted by Espinal-Brito in the early morning hours of Sept 11, the prosecutor said.

Espinal-Brito was arrested later day at the Franklin Police Department without incident after an investigation by township detectives and detectives from Sex Crimes Unit.

