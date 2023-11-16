Franklin man facing attempted homicide and child abuse charges arrested in Georgia

After nearly three weeks of searching, law enforcement have located and arrested a 21-year-old Franklin man who is facing attempted homicide and felony child abuse charges.

Christian Correa was taken into custody Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia, according to a Nov. 16 news release from the Franklin Police Department. The department thanked the United States Marshal’s Service Task Force for its assistance.

Correa was last seen around 4 a.m., Oct. 27, according to Franklin police. A warrant for his arrest was issued Nov. 1 by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Correa is facing one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, one count of physical abuse of a child and one count of strangulation and suffocation, according to a criminal complaint filed in Milwaukee County Circuit Court on Nov. 1.

The complaint includes statements from a 17-year-old girl who said she has known Correa about four years and referred to him as her boyfriend. The teenager said after an argument Correa choked her, took her pocket knife and began to punch and stab her on Oct. 27.

The girl sustained 14 stab wounds, a skull fracture and other facial injuries, according to hospital staff cited in the complaint.

Correa was convicted of felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety in August 2020. He was released from prison on Oct. 7, police said.

