Franklin man facing felony charges for possessing more than 400 grams of meth

Mark Wasson, West Central Tribune, Willmar, Minn.
·1 min read

May 28—OLIVIA — A Franklin man accused of possessing more than 400 grams of methamphetamine had a first appearance in court Thursday in Renville County.

Brian David LaBaw, 59, is charged with two counts of felony first-degree possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, in two separate cases, following a May 13 traffic stop in Franklin where law enforcement found 112 grams of methamphetamine in his car and nearly 320 grams of methamphetamine in his residence.

If convicted, LaBaw faces a mandatory minimum of 65 months in prison for each felony drug charge.

District Judge Laurence Stratton ordered LaBaw's release with a $50,000 bail or bond with no conditions or $20,000 bail or bond requiring LaBaw to submit to random drug testing and not possessing firearms or ammunition.

LaBaw's next court date is scheduled for June 16.

According to court documents, LaBaw was pulled over May 13 after law enforcement observed him entering and driving his truck. Labaw's license had been canceled following multiple driving while impaired and other driving convictions.

He was initially arrested for driving after cancellation — inimical to public safety when a police K-9 alerted law enforcement of the presence of a controlled substance. Officers found approximately 112 grams of methamphetamine and a meth pipe in his vehicle.

Labaw also faces a gross misdemeanor charge for driving after cancellation, which carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail and/or a $3,000 fine.

Following the traffic stop, a search warrant was executed at the man's residence and law enforcement found approximately 190 grams of methamphetamine in a bedroom safe and approximately 129 grams of methamphetamine in a coffee can, along with several meth pipes.

Recommended Stories

  • Albemarle (ALB) Soars 3.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

    Albemarle (ALB) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

  • Germany recognizes colonial killings in Namibia as genocide

    Germany has reached an agreement with Namibia that will see it officially recognize as genocide the colonial-era killings of tens of thousands of people and commit to spending a total of 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), largely on development projects. The accord announced Friday is the result of more than five years of talks with Namibia on the events of 1904-1908, when Germany was the southern African country's colonial ruler. Historians say German Gen. Lothar von Trotha, who was sent to what was then German South West Africa to put down an uprising by the Herero people in 1904, instructed his troops to wipe out the entire tribe.

  • After San Jose shooting: Confirm new ATF chief to police the gun industry and save lives

    Break the gun lobby’s stranglehold on the ATF and allow it to protect Americans. It needs money, freedom to do its work, and an experienced director.

  • Woman who falsely accused Black bird watcher sues ex-employer

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The white woman who falsely told police that a Black bird-watcher threatened her in New York City's Central Park sued her former employer Franklin Templeton, saying it fired her without doing a fair investigation and falsely portrayed her as racist. Amy Cooper said in a Tuesday night complaint that Franklin Templeton's actions following the May 25, 2020, encounter substantially harmed her career, and caused such severe emotional distress that she became suicidal. Cooper, 41, who had been an insurance portfolio manager, is seeking unspecified damages for race and gender discrimination, defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.

  • UFO whistleblower claims Pentagon threatened him after leaking military reports

    Elizondo says he and his family are facing both personal and professional pressures

  • What now? Penguins dealing with another early playoff exit

    The Pittsburgh Penguins felt so confident in Tristan Jarry's ascendancy during the offseason they traded two-time Stanley Cup-winning goaltender Matt Murray and awarded Jarry with a new contract. The steady play that made Jarry an All-Star in 2019-20 and helped guide the Penguins to their first division title in seven years this spring evaporated during a first-round playoff loss to the New York Islanders.

  • Woman attempted to hit Denton attacker with grocery bag as he tried to stun, abduct her

    The attempted kidnapping suspect was arrested Wednesday, police said.

  • Canadiens beat Maple Leafs 4-3 in OT to force Game 6

    Nick Suzuki scored 59 seconds into overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Thursday night, rebounding after blowing a three-goal lead to force Game 6 in the Original Six first-round matchup. Cole Caufield intercepted Alex Galchenyuk's pass in Montreal’s zone and moved in with Suzuki on a 2-on-0. Suzuki made a pass to Caufield after crossing into Toronto’s zone, got the puck back from his rookie teammate and beat Jack Campbell to the blocker side.

  • Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her 2 children, ruled unfit for trial

    Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her two children who went missing in Idaho, was ruled unfit for trial by an outside psychologist.

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • Biden backs enormous Trump-era Alaska oil drilling project opposed by environmentalists

    In a move that shocked environmentalists, the Department of Interior defends a plan to extract hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil from Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve

  • Nigeria: Thirty bodies found after boat accident in Kebbi state

    About 150 people were on the vessel and at least 20 have reportedly been rescued.

  • Amy Cooper, who falsely called 911 on a Black bird-watcher in Central Park, is suing her former employer over her firing

    Amy Cooper has sued Franklin Templeton. She said the company fired her without investigating the incident and falsely portrayed her as racist.

  • Heather Morris says Lea Michele's behavior on the 'Glee' set was kept 'very hush-hush' and reveals many were 'scared' to alert executives

    "I think many people were very scared," Morris said of the working environment on the hit musical comedy that ended in 2015.

  • Belarus Plane Crisis Tightens Lukashenko's Awkward Embrace of Putin

    MOSCOW — He may be the Kremlin’s closest ally, but his loyalty remains in doubt. When Alexander Lukashenko, the eccentric and brutal leader of Belarus, forced down a European passenger jet Sunday to arrest a dissident, he ushered in a new and even more brittle phase in one of the post-Soviet region’s most convoluted and consequential relationships: the one between Lukashenko and President Vladimir Putin of Russia. The two are increasingly leaning on each other in the face of conflict with the West, but they have sharply diverging interests. Lukashenko, who has ruled for 26 years, relies on his iron grip on his country to assure his survival. Putin wants to expand Russian influence in Belarus, undermining Lukashenko’s authority in the process. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Now, with a summit meeting with President Joe Biden looming in June, Putin faces a choice over how much political capital to expend to continue supporting Lukashenko, whose commandeering of the Ryanair plane has complicated the Kremlin’s efforts to smooth relations with the West. Russian officials and pro-Kremlin news outlets have taken Lukashenko’s side in the furor, but Lukashenko’s leading Belarusian opponents believe that the Kremlin’s support is only skin-deep. “In the Russian Foreign Ministry, in the Kremlin, I think that people can’t stand Lukashenko,” Franak Viacorka, a senior adviser to exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, said in a telephone interview. “But at the same time, since there’s not anyone more pro-Russian, they prefer to keep Lukashenko for now.” Some Western politicians, such as Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., have called for sanctions on Russia over the Ryanair incident. Lukashenko, the senator said Monday, “doesn’t use the bathroom without asking for Moscow’s permission.” But the reality is more complicated, Lukashenko’s Belarusian opponents and critics say. In a flurry of diplomacy this week, Belarus’ opposition has been urging Western governments to stay focused on Minsk — not Moscow — in their response, insisting that Lukashenko should not be seen as Putin’s puppet. “Lukashenko doesn’t listen to anyone,” Viacorka said, rejecting the idea that the ruler must have sought the Kremlin’s permission before forcing down the Ryanair plane. “He’s an absolutely unpredictable, rather impulsive person.” Belarus is a country of just 9.5 million people the size of Michigan, but for Putin, it is both a critical ally and an enormous headache. In Putin’s worldview of a Russia threatened by an expanding and aggressive NATO, Belarus is the last remaining friendly buffer state between his country and the West. Lukashenko, recognizing his special role, for years took advantage of it by playing Russia and the West off against each other — demanding cheap oil and gas from Russia even as he started building closer ties with the European Union and the United States. Then came the uprising against Lukashenko last summer, when demonstrations that began over the ruler’s blatantly fraudulent claim of reelection swelled into the hundreds of thousands in anger over police violence against protesters. The Kremlin initially vacillated, then threw its support behind Lukashenko, even offering to send security forces. Russian officials appeared to be similarly caught off guard by events Sunday, when Lukashenko scrambled a fighter jet and directed a Ryanair passenger plane flying between two EU capitals to land in Minsk because of a purported bomb threat. Belarusian security forces then arrested a dissident journalist on board, Roman Protasevich — who had been on a Belarusian list of “terrorists” because he co-founded a social media outlet that galvanized and organized last year’s protests. On Monday, the Kremlin’s spokesperson, Dmitri Peskov, told journalists in his regular daily briefing that he could not comment on the Ryanair incident. “It is up to the international authorities to assess the case,” he said. It took another 24 hours for the Kremlin to formulate its final message; Belarus’ actions were “in line with international regulations,” Peskov said Tuesday. By Wednesday, Lukashenko was appealing for Russia’s sympathy. Repeating his frequent descriptions of the domestic uprising against him as a Western plot, Lukashenko claimed that the real aim was to lay the groundwork for a revolution inside Russia. The result, he warned in a speech to Parliament, could be “a new world war.” “We are a training ground for them, a venue for experiments before their push to the east,” Lukashenko said. “Having tested their methods over here, they will head over there.” European airlines canceled flights to Minsk this week, as directed by EU leaders who voiced outrage over what they called Lukashenko’s “hijacking.” But speaking in a marble-paneled hall of the Minsk House of Government, Lukashenko was defiant, claiming that a bomb threat against the plane had arrived from Switzerland. “Don’t you cast blame on me!” Lukashenko thundered, jabbing his finger into the air. “I acted legally defending my people, and it will also be thus in the future.” In Moscow, Lukashenko is widely seen as a frustrating and fickle partner. Despite his reliance on the Kremlin, for instance, he still has not recognized as valid the annexation of Crimea in 2014, which many Russians see as Putin’s crowning foreign policy achievement. “It’s a pretty serious mistake to think that Moscow can snap its fingers to solve its problems in Minsk,” said Pavel Slunkin, a former Belarusian diplomat who resigned last year in protest against Lukashenko’s policies. “Lukashenko will try to avoid further dependence on Moscow in every possible way.” Andrei Kortunov, director general of the Russian International Affairs Council, a Moscow research institute co-founded by the Russian Foreign Ministry, likened Lukashenko to Syrian ruler Bashar Assad, another difficult Kremlin ally. After Russia propped up Lukashenko in his hour of need last summer, long-sought benefits were expected to accrue to the Kremlin. Lukashenko could have signed an agreement for a Russian military base in Belarus or allowed Russian investment into major Belarusian enterprises on favorable terms. But despite three face-to-face meetings between Lukashenko and Putin since last September — a fourth is expected in the coming days — none of that materialized. “You’d think: The regime was saved, and he should have paid,” Kortunov said of Lukashenko. “But we’re not seeing that.” Continuing to prop up Lukashenko could be costly for Putin, Kortunov warned. As Putin prepares for a summit meeting with Biden scheduled to take place in Geneva on June 16, Russian officials have telegraphed that they want to lower tensions with the United States. One factor is domestic politics: Amid protests and discontent over economic stagnation, the Kremlin faces a public disapproving of foreign adventurism. “The social contract of, ‘We won’t give you sausage, but we’ll make Russia a great power’ — this no longer works,” Kortunov said, describing Putin’s approach. “He understands that he needs to change the agenda. He won’t win any more with foreign policy.” Lukashenko’s opponents are now pushing for the United States and Europe to enact more sanctions against Belarus that would further isolate him and perhaps provoke a split in the elite. Tikhanovskaya, the opposition leader, spent nearly 40 minutes on the phone earlier this week with Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, her aide, Viacorka, said. “When the Belarusian issue is discussed in the context of the Russian one, it becomes impossible to solve,” Viacorka said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Authorities haven't confirmed Sarah Everard's cause of death, 11 weeks after her body was found in the woods near London: report

    Sarah Everard's body was found in a wooded area in Kent on March 10, a week after she disappeared while walking home from a friend's house in London.

  • Jennie Garth says working on 'Beverly Hills, 90210' made her feel 'threatened by other girls'

    Garth, who played Kelly Taylor on the popular 1990s TV series, said the show's competitiveness "messed with me on a deeper level."

  • Memo reveals suspect in San Jose VTA shooting wrote about hating his workplace

    There are troubling allegations that date back more than a decade for the man accused of killing nine people and injuring multiple others at a San Jose railyard﻿ on Wednesday morning. Samuel Cassidy spoke of hating his workplace while detained by U.S. Customs Officers after a trip to the Philippines nine years ago. Cassidy's feelings were detailed in a memo book that had notes on how he hated the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority. See more in the video above.

  • How Tulsa is unburying – and confronting – a history of racism

    For nearly a century, Tulsa, Oklahoma, stayed silent about a deadly massacre in a thriving Black neighborhood. How is the city wrestling with that history today? Part 1 of our podcast “Tulsa Rising.”

  • Mysterious Havana Syndrome sufferers claim Biden is ignoring them and 'energy attacks' on US

    Diplomats have suffered brain injuries after experiencing the strange symptoms