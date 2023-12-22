Franklin man gets 5 years in prison for 5-vehicle injury crash on I-75 in Moraine

Dec. 21—A Franklin man will serve five years in prison for a January five-vehicle OVI crash on Interstate 75 that sent five people to area hospitals for treatment.

Wayne Dempsey II, 55, pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated vehicular assault and misdemeanor OVI in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Susan Solle sentenced him to five years in prison for aggravated vehicular assault and 180 days in jail for OVI, to be served concurrently. Also, his driver's license was suspended for 10 years, according to sentencing documents filed Thursday.

Moraine police and medics responded to the crash that happened at 8:20 p.m. Jan. 2 on I-75 South at the 49 mile post, according to a crash report filed by the Moraine Police Division.

Dempsey was driving a 2015 Ford Transit minivan in the center lane when he rear-ended a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro. The car then deflected off three other vehicles, a 2021 Ram 1500 pickup truck, a 2022 GMC Sierra pickup and a 2020 Jeep Renegade sport-utility vehicle, the report stated.

The driver of the Camaro, a 76-year-old Arcanum man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Dempsey also suffered serious injuries. He and the driver of the GMC pickup — a 56-year-old Bowling Green woman with possible injuries — were taken to Kettering Health Main in Kettering, police said.

A 49-year-old man driving the Jeep and his 32-year-old passenger, both of Dayton, were taken to Kettering Health Dayton with minor injuries.