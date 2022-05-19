Franklin man indicted for seriously harming baby

May 18—No arraignment date has been set for a Franklin man who was indicted Monday by a Warren County grand jury for allegedly causing serious physical harm to his 3-month-old child.

Derek B. Blackford, 26, was indicted on charges of felonious assault and endangering children, both second-degree felony offenses.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said sometime between December 2021 and January 2022, the child sustained injuries to the right eye and a fractured right forearm which was healing. In addition, there was also bruising on the child's back and side.

Fornshell said the injuries were found during a visit to the pediatrician's office and the pediatrician referred the child to the hospital. However, the parents did not report to the hospital, which triggered a referral to county Children Services to follow up on the child.

Blackford is not in custody and a warrant on the indictment was issued by the Warren County Common Pleas Court, according to court and jail websites.