A Franklin masseuse is facing sexual assault charges on allegations of touching customers' genitals

An employee at a Franklin spa has been charged with having nonconsensual sexual contact with clients.

Yingfeng Huang, 58, of Chicago, is facing two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault, according to a criminal complaint filed in Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

If convicted, Huang could face up to $20,000 in fines and 18 months in prison.

A Franklin police log entry from May 10 said a man, then 19 years old, requested a 45-minute massage and said a masseuse, later identified as Huang, touched his genitals without consent at Nurture Massage Spa, 6564 S. Lovers Lane Road.

According to the criminal complaint:

An undercover police officer went to the same spa on June 29, where Huang also touched his genitals without consent. Both the 19-year-old and undercover officer said they stopped Huang from any further sexual contact.

Huang admitted to touching both the officer and the 19-year-old and said she did so to earn extra money to send to her family. Police noted that multiple online reviews discussed the sexual contact offered at the spa.

Franklin Police said they served a search warrant for the business on Sept. 27 and arrested two women: Huang and the spa owner. Franklin Police sought charges against both women, but the district attorney’s office chose not to charge the 50-year-old owner with a keeping a place of prostitution. It's unclear why that decision was made.

The Franklin Planning Department revoked the zoning compliance permit for the business — effectively shuttering it — the same day police served the search warrant. The revocation was due to “commercial activities occurring in the business that were not authorized by the permit,” police said.

Despite the revocation, updates posted on the Nurture Massage Spa website as recent as Nov. 11 advertise a “great massage and great price.”

