Franklin nonprofit brings mobile pantry to Centennial High, shares free groceries, hope

Volunteers from all walks of life and a Girl Scout troop braved grey skies and chilly weather Saturday to help the Franklin nonprofit One Generation Away give groceries to dozens of residents at Centennial High School.

Founded in 2013, One Generation Away works by redistributing the high-quality, surplus food items it receives from grocery stores, restaurants, farms and caterers to individuals and families experiencing food insecurity.

Anyone can receive food with no questions asked and no registration required.

The nonprofit's name stems from a message received in a prayer, cofounder Elaine Whitney said.

“My husband was praying and the phrase one generation away kept popping up,” Whitney said. “He felt that God was telling him that, so he reserved the domain name.”

The organization now serves communities throughout Middle Tennessee, North Alabama and the Florida panhandle. It also provides long-term disaster relief to help people get back on their feet, Whitney said.

“Every time we get to serve in our home base of Franklin is special,” said cofounder Chris Whitney. “We know that 1 in 10 Americans are making a choice between buying food and paying for another critical need, such as utilities, rent or medication, even in Williamson County. We are grateful to be part of a community that works together to help eliminate those impossible decisions.”

As cars filled Centennial High School's parking lot Saturday, volunteers rushed to fill them with groceries and wish community members a Happy New Year.

OneGenAway volunteers filling cars with groceries

With the mission of, “Hope, Honor and Dignity shared through food,” the nonprofit has touched hundreds of lives, organizers said.

“We had Ms. Raina who was in our food line, and she’s 70 years old. She said, 'thank you so much.' And I said, 'you’re welcome.' She then said, 'you don’t understand, I can now by my meds,'” Elaine Whitney said. “People are forced to choose between food and medicine, and that’s just unacceptable.”

For the Whitneys, the organization and its mission is important because they see themselves in the people they serve.

“Thirty-three years ago, when I was pregnant with my daughter, she required 17 surgeries and we lost everything we had,” Elaine Whitney said. “I remember being in the food line and feeling ashamed. That’s why we don’t ask questions.

"If you’re in line, you’re going to get food. I think it’s so impactful for people because we’re helping to bring them a sense of hope, honor and dignity through food.”

OneGenAway volunteers

The nonprofit's mobile pantry travels to different cities every Saturday. In upcoming weeks, there are plans to visit and serve residents in Cheatham and Maury Counties, organizers said.

For those interested in helping, visit www.OneGenAway.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Franklin nonprofit serving locals, giving hope through free groceries