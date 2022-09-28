Franklin officer cleared in 2021 fatal shooting of man in Buena Vista Township

BUENA VISTA - A Franklin Township police officer will not face criminal charges in the 2021 fatal shooting of a Cape May County man in Buena Vista Township.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office on Sept. 27 announced the outcome following the conclusion of state grand jury deliberations.

Investigators found Sgt. David Jernegan was justified in firing his weapon at Roy Jackel Jr. after the 41-year-old fled a crash scene, said he was going to shoot police, charged officers with a pitchfork, stole a police cruiser and then appeared to brandish a weapon.

The investigation by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability is a mandatory measure under state law when a death occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in an official capacity or while a person is in custody.

Local news:3 pedestrians struck and killed in Woodland Township crash

The incident started when Franklin officers responded as mutual aid to the scene of a traffic accident involving a pickup truck driven by Jackel and another vehicle at Cumberland and Tuckahoe roads in Buena Vista Township around 2:50 p.m. on April 5, 2021.

According to the Attorney General's Office, Jackel left the scene of the crash and ran into the woods where he was followed by a police officer. Jackel then told the officer that he had a gun and would shoot if the officer came any closer. He then exited the woods holding "a large pitchfork-like tool," according to the Attorney General's Office, and drove off in an unoccupied marked police vehicle.

Dashcam footage released by the Attorney General's Office showed Jackel as he fled in the police vehicle. Jackel stopped the car on Oak Road in Buena Vista following a brief chase and exited before approaching police with his right arm behind his back, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Dashcam footage then shows Jackel begin to run toward officers with his right arm still behind his back and ignoring police commands to show his hands. As Jackel neared police, Jernegan fired one round from his service weapon, killing Jackel, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Story continues

Authorities near the intersection of Oak and Union roads in Buena Vista Township at the scene of a police investigation on Monday, April 5, 2021.

Among other material, the Attorney General's Office released a 911 call made by Jackel's wife, who expressed concern for her husband's well-being.

"He hasn't slept in three days," she said. "I just want to know if he's OK."

The woman told the dispatcher Jackel had been visiting his parents in Williamstown and that she made the 911 call after learning his vehicle may have been involved in an accident.

An obituary described Jackel, the father of two, as a "supporter for his family in all ways."

"He had dreams of finishing the home he was helping to build for his family, of eating the apples from the tree he planted on Mother’s Day, finishing the book he has been working on with his son," it said.

Staff writer Jim Walsh contributed to this report.

A South Jersey native, Anthony Coppola has handled a variety of beats at The Daily Journal, Courier-Post and Burlington County Times, including award-winning work in sports and business coverage. Coppola, who joined the staff in 2008, now focuses on public safety enterprise reporting.

This article originally appeared on Vineland Daily Journal: Franklin officer cleared in 2021 Buena Vista fatal shooting