Franklin orchard fight escalates to attempted murder allegations when co-workers step in

A dispute between two orchard workers turned violent this week, landing one man in jail on attempted murder allegations.

Investigators believe Omar E. Zuniga, 40, of Othello, was drunk when he started arguing with his co-worker about 9 a.m. Tuesday at an orchard north of Basin City.

At some point he picked up a tree branch and struck the other worker, Franklin County Sheriff Commander Monty Huber told the Herald.

The victim was not seriously hurt but when Zuniga tried to leave, other employees blocked his way. Zuniga allegedly responded by pulling out a gun and pointing it at two of his co-workers.

He then fled before Franklin County deputies arrived. Detectives asked for other police agencies to keep an eye out for Zuniga’s car.

A short time later, a license plate reader device in Adams County detected the car, Huber said.

Franklin County deputies, with the help of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, found the car at a home in Othello. Zuniga was found there and arrested.

He was booked into the Franklin County jail on investigation of two counts of attempted second-degree murder, misdemeanor assault and five counts of using a gun to intimidate people.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Ramona Bolanos at 509-545-3501