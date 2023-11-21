Franklin Police have charged three people with assisting 15-year-old runaway girl

FRANKLIN — Three people — two adults and one juvenile — are being charged after police allege they helped hide a 15-year-old girl who ran away from home and avoided discovery for 11 days last month.

Alison Caruso, 48, of 8 Independence Way, Franklin, will be summonsed to Dedham Juvenile Court and is charged with concealing or harboring a fleeing child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, Deputy Police Chief James West said.

She will also be summonsed to Wrentham District Court and charged with intimidation of a witness and reckless endangerment of a child.

In addition, Andrew Conway, 57, of 5 Constitution Court, Hopkinton, will also be summonsed to Dedham Juvenile Court and is charged with concealing or harboring a fleeing child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

'Desperate to find my daughter': Police say Franklin girl, missing since Oct. 10, has been found safe

Finally, a juvenile whose gender and age were not released will be summonsed to Dedham Juvenile Court and charged with intimidation of a witness.

At about 7 p.m. on Oct. 10, Jazlyn Rodrigues, 15, left her Woodview Way home in Franklin and didn't return later that night. Police had security video from nearby businesses and said it appeared she left on her own and there did not appear to be foul play.

It wasn't until 11 days later, when acting on a tip, that police found Rodrigues at a Hopkinton residence. She was returned to her parents.

Police did not say whether the Hopkinton residence where she was found was Conway's home.

'Had adult assistance': Franklin police say 15-year-old girl who went missing for 11 days appeared to have help

Caruso, West said, is the mother of Rodrigues' boyfriend and Conway is an acquaintance of Caruso.

West said he could not provide information about the juvenile due to them being younger than 18.

West also did not say why Caruso and Conway allegedly assisted Rodrigues in her disappearance.

It is not known when Caruso and Conway will be arraigned. Neither could not be reached for comment.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow him on X @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Three people charged by Franklin police with helping runaway girl hide