Franklin police chase ends in crash in Springboro

Jun. 23—Police retrieved two handguns from a grassy area Wednesday after a pursuit ended in a crash at a Springboro apartment complex.

The afternoon chase began just before 2 p.m. in Franklin after an officer tried to pull over for speeding a gray Honda Accord that was headed north on Riley Boulevard, traveling 58 mph in a 35 mph zone, said Franklin police Lt. Brian Pacifico.

Police pursued the car into Springboro, where the suspects drove through the dead end of a roadway and into the grassy area at an apartment complex off Clearcreek Franklin Road before crashing into a minivan on Timbercreek Drive.

Officers lost sight of the car before it turned onto Clearcreek Franklin Road, the sergeant said.

"The officers were not behind it when it crashed," Pacifico said.

When police found the crashed car, they spotted two men running away.

Multiple K-9 units were involved in the search for the pair, but they were unable to find them. However, Pacifico said police believe they may know the identity of the suspects.

Police at the apartments found two handguns and placed them in evidence bags.

"They threw the guns out of the car by a tree," Pacifico said of the suspects.

Police also found a bag of marijuana inside the crashed car.

In addition to Franklin and Springboro police departments, the Warren County Sheriff's Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Middletown and Clearcreek Twp. police departments responded.