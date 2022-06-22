Franklin police chase ends after vehicle crashes at Springboro apartment complex

A police chase in ended after a vehicle that fled from Franklin police crashed at a Springboro apartment complex.

According to the police department, around 1:51 p.m. an officer attempted to stop a gray Honda bearing Ohio registration, JUC5116 for speed.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop and fled from the officer traveling northbound on Riley Boulevard in the City of Franklin.

The vehicle turned from Riley Blvd. to eastbound on Second St. then into the City of Springboro, the police department said.

While in Springboro, the officer lost sight of the vehicle and was unaware the vehicle turned onto Clearcreek Franklin Rd.

Another officer turned on to Clearcreek Franklin Rd. where he observed the suspect vehicle had crashed inside the Meadowview Apartment complex and saw two males running from the vehicle.

A perimeter was set up and the area was searched by K-9′s from Franklin, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Middletown Police Department, however the suspects were not located, the police department said.

The police department says OSP troopers attempted to locate the suspects from the air, however, were unable to locate the males as well.

Near the sight of the crash, and in the direction the males ran, two handguns were located. The police department says the handguns were taken as evidence and will be sent to the lab for processing.

Anyone with information about the suspects, is asked to please contact Detective David Hatfield at the Franklin Police Department 937-746-2882.




















