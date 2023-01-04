Franklin police say crash involving drunk driver led to Washington Street's closure

FRANKLIN — One of Franklin's busiest streets was closed for several hours today after police said a motorist who was allegedly drunk crashed into a utility pole and snapped it in half.

Washington Street was detoured from about 1 a.m. until 1 p.m. so that the utility pole could be removed and replaced, police said.

The crash occurred at 12:47 a.m. near 871 Washington St., according to Deputy Police Chief James West said.

Police said a car that was being driven by a 23-year-old Franklin man drove off the road and crashed into the pole, snapping it. The driver was not injured, West said, but is facing charges of operating a vehicle under the influence of liquor and driving to endanger.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Franklin police say crash into utility pole caused street's closure