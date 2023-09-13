Franklin Police ID 14 victims, suspect more in soccer coach rape case

Editor’s note: This story references sexual abuse against children. If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673).

Franklin police said Tuesday they have identified more victims in the case of a Franklin soccer coach they say drugged and raped the young boys he recruited to play for him.

Lieutenant Charles Warner confirmed there are now 14 victims in the case, and based on evidence, detectives believe there are more.

Camilo Hurtado Campos, 63, is currently charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of rape of a child.

Any new charges filed against Campos would come from the grand jury, whose proceedings are not public, Warner said when asked Wednesday if more charges could be pending.

"Franklin police encourage anyone who has had contact with Campos, has information that may be helpful or thinks that they may be one of his victims to come forward. Detectives are working tirelessly to ensure each of Campos’s victims get the justice and closure that they deserve," Warner said.

The case against Campos began to unfold on June 22, when police say he left his phone at a pizza restaurant. An employee at the restaurant opened the phone in an effort to track down its owner, and that's when investigators say the employee saw explicit photographs showing an adult male engaged in sex acts with juveniles.

Warner said in July that victims may span more than a decade and range in age from 9-17.

Reach reporter Craig Shoup by email at cshoup@gannett.com and on X @Craig_Shoup. To support his work, sign up for a digital subscription to www.tennessean.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Franklin police: 14 victims, more suspected in soccer coach rape case