‘Something is very wrong’: Mother of missing Franklin girl says family won’t stop searching

The mother of a missing Franklin teen says she is desperate for help in the search for her daughter who has been missing for a week.

Jazlyn Rodriguez was last seen leaving her home on Woodview Way around 7:00 p.m. October 10, Franklin police say.

In a statement through Franklin Police, Jessica Negron says her daughter is a ‘beautiful, loving, and very smart girl’ and that it’s very unlike her daughter to miss school.

“She loves to draw and paint, but most importantly, she loves school,” says Negron. “Something is very wrong.”

Rodrigues is a Hispanic female with dark curly hair with blonde highlights. She was wearing a grey sweatshirt, black pants, and black sneakers at the time of her disappearance, police say.

“I am desperate to find my daughter and I am begging for your help. Please continue to share her picture, distribute flyers, and spread the word to everyone you come in contact with,” Negron said.

Police say an initial investigation determined she likely left of her own free will and there is no evidence of any criminal activity

In a letter addressed to her daughter included in the police statement, Negron wrote the following:

Dear Jazzy, We miss you, we love you, and we won’t stop looking for you. We just want you home. Love, Mom Jessica Negron

Anyone with information related to Rodrigues’ whereabouts is asked to contact Franklin police detectives at 508-528-1212.

