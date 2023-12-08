Franklin Regional marching band performs in Pearl Harbor parade during Hawaii trip

Dec. 7—The Franklin Regional Panther Marching Band spent early December basking in the warm glow of the Hawaiian sun. In addition to performing in the shadow of the USS Arizona Memorial, the band also performed in the annual Pearl Harbor parade in Honolulu.

Over the past decade, FR marching band members have performed at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City as well as the Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena.

