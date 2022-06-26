Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.29

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.29 per share on the 15th of July. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.5%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Franklin Resources' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, Franklin Resources' earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 19.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 43%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$0.33 to US$1.16. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13% a year over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. However, Franklin Resources has only grown its earnings per share at 3.3% per annum over the past five years. If Franklin Resources is struggling to find viable investments, it always has the option to increase its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders.

Our Thoughts On Franklin Resources' Dividend

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that Franklin Resources has the ability to continue this into the future. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Franklin Resources you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

