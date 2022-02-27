Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.29

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) will pay a dividend of US$0.29 on the 14th of April. The dividend yield will be 3.8% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Franklin Resources' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. However, Franklin Resources' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 12.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 39%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from US$0.33 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.16. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13% a year over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

Franklin Resources May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 4.5% per year. If Franklin Resources is struggling to find viable investments, it always has the option to increase its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders.

Our Thoughts On Franklin Resources' Dividend

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Franklin Resources that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Franklin Resources not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

