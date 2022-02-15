Franklin student who made threats ordered to stay away from school

Feb. 15—A Franklin 12-year-old elementary student who police said threatened to shoot students has been ordered to stay away from the school and will appear in court in March.

According to the complaint fact sheet filed by police Feb. 2 with the Warren County Juvenile Court, the Schenck Elementary School student allegedly made a statement on Jan. 19 to a nurse after being admitted to Dayton Children's Hospital "about being the next Columbine School shooting."

The boy allegedly stole a magazine clip from his grandfather, but was unable to get the gun out of a lock box it was stored in, police said. The boy also reported to school and told a teacher that he felt guilty for stealing his grand father's magazine clip. The teacher contacted the School Resource Officer and the boy's mother.

Police said they received a report from Dayton Children's Hospital that he wanted to kill two students. The boy claimed "one student bullies him and the other student is a teacher's pet and receives all of the attention." The boy also said he was in control of his emotions and thoughts, the report said.

The boy was charged with delinquency by way of inducing panic-school grounds, a second-degree felony. He appeared for a detention arraignment hearing on Feb. 3 and was placed on GPS house arrest.

Last week, the Franklin schools sent an email to parents telling them about the incident.

The court issued no contact orders requiring him to stay away from the school and the two students who were threatened, among the list of orders. His next court date is a pre-trial set for 1:30 p.m. March 21. In addition to the juvenile court charge pending against him, the boy is also facing school disciplinary action by the Franklin school district.

Other recent Warren County cases that remain pending include: — A 17-year-old youth in the Lebanon school district was charged with delinquency by way of illegal conveyance of weapons, a fifth-degree felony. On Dec. 9, he was allegedly found in possession of a deadly weapon on school property. His last hearing was on Feb. 7 and his case will be set for trial. — A 15-year-old youth in the Little Miami school district was arrested Dec. 17 after he was found Dec. 16 after allegedly providing written lyrics indicating a hit list and shooting up the school along with student names. He was charged with delinquency by way of inducing panic-school grounds, a second-degree felony. The youth is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. — A 17-year-old Lebanon High School student was charged with delinquency by way of making false alarms, a first-degree misdemeanor. On Dec. 14, the boy allegedly caused staff at Lebanon High School to believe a crime of violence was going to take place in the school, according to the complaint. This belief was created by a drawing created by the boy depicting an individual shooting a gun with the word "die" above the drawing, the complaint said. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 9.