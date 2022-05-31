Franklin Templeton's Continues Support for Black Colleges and Universities Founders Initiative

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Franklin Templeton

As a founding partner, Franklin Templeton is enthusiastically continuing its support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities Founders Initiative (HBCUFI) in 2022. Launched by Nex Cubed, HBCUFI supports entrepreneurs at HBCUs across the nation with the resources to develop and grow tech-enabled solutions that help to close the racial wealth gap.

As a founding partner, Franklin Templeton will continue to help inform the fintech program offerings as well as provide hands-on support to the new entrepreneurs through its employees who will serve as mentors and advisors.

