Franklin Township fiscal officer ordered to reimburse over $9,000 in unapproved paid hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The state auditor’s office has confirmed that a Franklin Township fiscal officer improperly paid herself over $9,000 over a five-year period.

According to a release from the auditor’s office, Robyn Watkins, was improperly paid compensatory time between Jan. 8, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2022. The special investigations unit determined that the amount of comp time added to the Franklin Township’s payroll system and paid to Watkins during that time did not align with the timesheets and timecards that were submitted.

Watkins reportedly had unrestricted access to the payroll system and input her own compensatory time. In 2018, the Franklin Township Board required all overtime pay to be approved, but there was no documentation of approval for Watkins’ overtime hours.

In total, Watkins improperly received $9,171 in expended public monies, which included 486 hours of overpaid comp hours. Investigators, however, determined that there was insufficient evidence to recommend criminal charges.

Watkins was hired as an assistant fiscal officer in 2018 and remains employed with Franklin Township, which consists of areas near southwest Columbus and west Columbus, including parts of South Hilltop, Brookshire, Riverbend, Valleyview, Hollywood Casino and Scioto Woods.

A finding for recovery was issued against Watkins in the full amount of overpaid hours.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.