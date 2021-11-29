Franklin Twp. police chief discusses increase in serious crimes

Franklin Township Police Chief Rudy Harkins discussed what he has noticed as an increase in serious crimes in the area.

FRANKLIN TWP. — Police Chief Rudy Harkins said last week he has noticed the severity of crimes in the area is “getting worse,” and people his department is interacting with are getting angrier.

In an interview with The Ledger, Harkins said he has noticed more severe types of crimes lately than he is used to seeing in a small community like Franklin Township.

For example, he said his department has been seeing more retail thefts, with a large number of those incidents involving people carrying guns or other weapons.

More: Ellwood City man charged with carjacking in Taylor Twp.

Harkins also said he has seen a lot more drug cases in the township, which has led to more overdose cases as well.

He believes a lot of the crime that is occurring in the township relates to matters in the world right now, whether it be unemployment or different political views.

“When dealing with the public, it seems that they’re angry with everything in life,” Harkins said. “A lot of our crime seems to be directly related to what’s going on with society.”

Harkins said he has spoken with the supervisors about increasing manpower for the department next year.

He said these types of issues/crimes are not just affecting the township, but everywhere in the state and across the country.

More: Lawrence County woman charged with drug delivery resulting in death

Harkins said he does not want to frighten the public with reports of these crimes. He does want them to be aware of what not only what the department is dealing with, but for them to be conscious of the types of matters that go on.

Nicholas Vercilla is a staff reporter for the Beaver County Times and Ellwood City Ledger. He can be reached at nvercilla@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Ellwood City Ledger: Franklin Township police chief discusses increase in serious crimes