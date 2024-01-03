Franklin woman, 19, dies after single-car crash on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON — A 19-year-old Franklin woman died Tuesday afternoon after a single-car crash on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the 1:10 p.m. crash, according to a Massachusetts State Police press release. As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, authorities had not yet released her identity.

The crash occurred on I-495 northbound near mile marker 55.2, police said. When troopers arrived, they found a 2012 Nissan Altima on fire in the center median, according to the release.

The Hopkinton Fire Department extinguished the fire and found the woman inside the vehicle.

Emergency workers remained at the scene until about 6 p.m.

The crash is being investigated by the state police's collision analysis and reconstruction unit and crime scene services, as well as detectives assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney's office, MassDOT and the state Medical Examiner's office.

