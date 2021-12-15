A Franklin woman has been missing for almost nine months. Her family is now offering a $50,000 reward.

Sandra Eckert

The family of a Franklin woman missing since late March is now offering a $50,000 reward in the case.

Police continue to search for Sandra Eckert, who went missing March 26. Her family says it is unlike Eckert to just disappear and is offering the reward upon conviction of the person responsible for her disappearance.

According to police, Eckert was last seen wearing black leggings, colorful tennis shoes and a large navy blue and teal North Carolina Tarheels Starter jacket.

Eckert’s gray 2005 Dodge Stratus is also missing. Muskego police last saw it at about 3 a.m. March 27 traveling south on Racine Avenue, west on Tans Drive and then south on Crowbar Drive. The four-door sedan has the license plate 319LGT.

All known social media accounts, bank accounts and Eckert's cell phone have been inactive since she went missing, police said.

Anyone with information on Eckert’s whereabouts should call the Franklin Police Department at 414-425-2522 and reference case No. 21-006397, or the Wisconsin Clearinghouse for Missing and Exploited Children and Adults at 800-843-4673.

