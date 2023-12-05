Franklin's beloved Five Points Post Office finally reopens after shutting down for months

154 days after the Franklin community was told their beloved Five Points Post Office was closing for good, it has officially reopened. Now being run by Julie Brown and Ward 2 Alderman Matt Brown, Franklin’s first post office is officially back in business.

“We are so excited for this to be back,” said Franklin Mayor Ken Moore. “What this really goes to show you is don’t ever tell our community no.”

When Franklin community members learned in July that the Five Points Post Office was closing, many were upset. The Five Points Post Office has been an important part of the community since 1925. Earlier this year, former owner Jeff Nichlos expressed his disbelief upon learning the office was closing even though several people applied for the position.

In order to make sure the office doesn’t close again, new additions have been made. “We are trying to make this sustainable so we never have to close,” said Alderman Brown. “So that looks like some businesses and a small market in the building.”

Five Points Post Office

Over the past several months, the Browns have been advocating and pushing for the post office to reopen. They applied with the U.S. Postal Service to run the office in late July and finally received the email they were hoping for on Sept. 24.

“Our family has always believed that service is really important, so I’m so glad we get to be a part of bringing this back to Franklin,” said Alderman Brown.

At the Dec. 1 ribbon cutting, Alderman Brown said this wouldn’t have been possible without his wife. She was determined to bring the post office back to downtown Franklin because she knew how much of a resource it was to the community.

During its closure, its nearly 800 in-house boxes were closed. Many residents celebrated the end of their mail being sent to Franklin’s main post office at 810 Oak Meadow Drive.

“I’m absolutely overwhelmed in the most positive way,” Julie Brown said. “This is like a 'It's A Wonderful Life' moment when they all come to support George Bailey. This isn’t just for me, but it’s for the community. It’s such a beautiful thing.”

The Five Points Post Office is located at 510 Columbia Ave. and open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and closed on Sunday.

